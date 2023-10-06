BREAKING: Mentally-Ill Man Attacks Villagers, Kills 9 In Adamawa Community

A mentally-ill man has killed at least nine persons in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening in Libbo Ward, Kate-Gamji village in the Sheleng Local Government Area of the state.

The man, identified as Ali Denham, was said to have embarked on a killing spree for reasons unknown to members of the community.

Irked by the development, some angry youths in the village surrounded the man, disarmed him and beat him to death.

“Ali Denham, a mentally-ill man killed nine villagers and was also killed by the angry youth of the community. This happened on Wednesday at Sheleng community,” a source said.

Another source added, “He was holding a knife and everyone that came his way including an aged woman and man were stabbed with the knife. He ensured the person he stabbed was dead before moving to someone else.”

SaharaReporters gathered that the remains of the deceased persons were buried on Thursday evening.

It was also learnt that family members of the suspected man had fled the community.

A text message sent to the mobile line of Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje, on Thursday night had not been replied to at the time of this report.