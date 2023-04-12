Wednesday, April 12, 2023
HomeNEWSBREAKING: Many Trapped As Building Collapses In Lagos Posh Area, Banana Island
NEWS

BREAKING: Many Trapped As Building Collapses In Lagos Posh Area, Banana Island

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


SaharaReporters learnt the building which collapsed on Wednesday was under construction.

A building has collapsed on Banana Island in Lagos, trapping many people inside.

The island, which is one of the most expensive places to live in Africa, is an artificial island off the foreshore of Ikoyi, Lagos. The name of the posh island derives from the curvature of its shape.

SaharaReporters learnt the building which collapsed on Wednesday was under construction.

However, the number of people trapped in the rubble could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Coordinator, South-West Zonal Office of the National Emergency Management Agency, confirmed the development to SaharaReporters on Wednesday evening but said he and his team were on their way there.

“We are on our way there so there is no information for now. However, I will give you an update later,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Building collapse is a common occurrence in Lagos, one of the most populated places in Africa.

On November 1, 2021, a 21-storey building on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State, collapsed.

According to the coroner’s inquest, it was due to negligence by agencies responsible for the supervision of the building project.

This is the story common with many instances of building collapse in Lagos.



Source link

Previous article
8-storey building collapses in Lagos’ Banana Island
Next article
Frank Lampard’s three main regrets from Chelsea’s Champions League defeat to Real Madrid
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network