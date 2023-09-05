Armed Nigeria Police personnel in Kaduna State have opened fire on protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria popularly known as Shiites, injuring many of them in the process.

The group members had on Monday embarked on their annual Arbaeen symbolic trek along the Pambegua- Zaria road.

The policemen, who appeared to have an ambush on the IMN members, fired live ammunition and teargas canisters to disperse the crowd.

As at the time of this report, there was pandemonium in the area as passersby were seen scampering for safety.

This was not the first time that policemen would be attacking IMN members during peaceful demonstrations.

The law enforcement personnel have opened fire on them several times in recent months.

Arbaeen Trek is a Shiite annual religious practice usually conducted on 20th Safar of Islamic calendar to mark the 40th day of the murder of Imam Hussein Ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammed who was killed on 10th Muharram.