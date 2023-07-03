BREAKING: Many People Trapped As Four-Storey Building Collapses In Abuja

Many people are currently trapped in a four-storey building that collapsed at Life Camp, Jabi, on Monday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The incident occurred at about 4:00pm while the workers were working at the site.

SaharaReporters gathered that the building which is under construction was said to be meant for hotel accommodation collapsed and trapped many of the on-site workers.

It was gathered that the building gave way shortly after the engineer left the site when the casting work was going on.

The building which is located at a swampy area called Dape near Berger Clinic was said to have collapsed as a result of substandard materials according to eyewitnesses’ account.

Meanwhile, rescue operation is ongoing but there are no major equipment on the ground, SaharaReporters observed.

The rescue team, including officers of FCT Fire Service, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigerian police were on ground.

Some of the officials of Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA ) sighted at the scene declined comment as they insisted on saving the lives of those that were trapped.