BREAKING: Many Feared Killed As Robbers Attack Banks In Ekiti

Armed robbers on Wednesday attacked some commercial banks in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, leaving many customers injured while the number of deaths has yet to be ascertained.

According to multiple videos sent to SaharaReporters, gunshots boomed in the town as residents and passersby scampered to safety.

However, the extent of damage done by the armed robbers to the banks could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

It was also learnt that social and business activities in the town were paralysed for several hours as human and vehicular movements stopped while the robbery was going on.

The residents said the robbers used dynamite to blow open the entrance of the banks and cart away unspecified amounts of money.