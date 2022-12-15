in NEWS

BREAKING: Many Buildings Affected As Petrol Tanker Explodes In Oyo State

119 Views


SaharaReporters learnt that the incident occurred at Dogo side in Apata area.

A petrol-laden tanker on Thursday evening exploded in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, with report that the resulting inferno affected several buildings.

SaharaReporters learnt that the incident occurred at Dogo side in Apata area.

Details of the incident are still sketchy but reports indicate that many buildings in the area were affected.

“Apata is burning, the market is on fire, fire service just came here since,” a resident said.

 



Source link

Spread the love

Written by Online Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

83,000 Boko Haram fighters surrender