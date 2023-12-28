The acting governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been sworn in as the state governor.

This followed the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday at the age of 67.

The swearing-in ceremony was presided over by the Chief Justice of Ondo, Justice Olusegun Odusola, who was sworn in by Akeredolu as the 12th Chief Judge of the state in February 2023.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Aiyedatiwa would be sworn in as the governor of the state today (Wednesday) in Akure, the state capital.

SaharaReporters had reported that Aiyedatiwa was already on his way to Akure from Igbokoda where he had gone for the Christmas and New Year break.

“Ondo State will be swearing in Lucky Aiyedatiwa as governor in Akure today. The swearing-in is slated to be held at the Cocoa Conference Hall in Akure. However, no time has been fixed yet for the event,” a top government source earlier revealed to SaharaReporters.

Akeredolu died on Wednesday in Germany – an incident which had generated reactions and condolences from several quarters.

The governor battled cancer until his death.

The 67-year-old politician returned to Nigeria in September after a three-month medical leave in Germany and only recently proceeded on another one after President Bola Tinubu directed him to hand over power to his deputy, Aiyedatiwa.

His deputy, Aiyedatiwa had been standing in as Acting Governor.

Following his return to Nigeria in September, Akeredolu stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and tried to govern his state from there, leading to public outrage.