BREAKING: Lawless Nigerian Police Operatives Open Fire On Residents Protesting Fuel, Naira Scarcity In Ogun State

There is riot presently in the Odo Eran, Obantoko area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital as trigger-happy policemen disrupted and opened fire on a group of aggrieved residents protesting the ravaging fuel and naira notes scarcity in the country.

Videos obtained by SaharaReporters showed how a police van drove roughly through the area and lawless policemen shot into the air as the protesters scampered to safety.

WATCH: @PoliceNG Open Fire On Nigerians Protesting Naira Scarcity In Abeokuta

There is apprehension as several shops have been deserted while the lawless policemen forcefully dispersed the protesters.

WATCH: Flames As Protest Rocks Ogun State's Capital City, Abeokuta Over Naira Scarcity

SaharaReporters earlier reported that some angry Nigerians also blocked the Benin-Ore Highway in Ondo State to register their displeasure over the scarcity of naira notes and fuel scarcity ravaging the nation.

The protest which caused gridlock made travellers plying the route stranded.

A cross section of the protesters attributed their actions to the frustrations being faced in the banks and filling stations.

According to videos seen by SaharaReporters, the protesters also defied police presence as they marched along the highway.

This is coming less than 24-hour after the Ondo State Police Command warned residents against staging protest.

The police command gave the warning following the residents’ plan to stage a protest over the incessant scarcity of fuel and naira notes rocking the country.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Oyeyemi Oyediran gave out the warning.

Oyediran said the Command is aware of the agendas of the residents to stage a protest in order to air their anger.

He, however, appealed to residents of the state to desist from such activities.

Oyediran had said security agents had been notified to ensure the safety of residents and apprehend offenders of the law.