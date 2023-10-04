A Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State has remanded controversial singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, aka Sam Larry, in police custody.

Both of them were remanded on Wednesday for 21 days after the Lagos State Police Command pleaded with the court to remand them for 30 days pending the completion of their investigation into the death of Naira Marley’s former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The police earlier on Wednesday declared singer, Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy, wanted and N1 million bounty was put on his head for his refusal to honour their invitation in connection with the death of Mohbad.

The command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this on his X handle, described Ibrahim as “approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe and alleged that the suspect did not honour police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation on MohBad’s death”.

The command on Tuesday night disclosed that Naira Marley had been taken into custody for interrogation over Mohbad’s death.