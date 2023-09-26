The Chief Coroner of Lagos State, Hon. Justice M.A Dada has directed an inquest into the death of Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

This is according to a letter addressed to a Lagos-based legal firm, Festus Ogun Legal on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, following a series of requests earlier submitted to the Chief Coroner on the same matter.

According to the letter which was obtained by SaharaReporters, the Lagos judiciary will commence preliminary enquiries as to Mohbad’s death on Friday at Magistrate Court 3, Candide-Johnson Courthouse, Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu, Lagos.

The letter reads: “I have the directives of the Chief Coroner Lagos State, Hon. Justice M.A Dada, to notify your good office of his Lordship’s order to convoke an inquest into the death of the above named LATE ILERIOLUWA OLADIMEJI ALOBA AKA “MOHBAD”, in view of the letter from your office to the Chief Coroner over the death which you stated occurred in a strange and suspicious circumstances which requires the convocation of an inquest pursuant to the extant provisions of Ss. 14 & 15 of the CORONER’S SYSTEM LAW of Lagos State, Cap C15, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

“Your office is HEREBY NOTIFIED that preliminary enquiries into the death of LATE ILERIOLUWA OLADIMEJI ALOBA AKA “MOHBAD”, by the undersigned coroner will commence on:

“Date: Friday the 29th September, 2023, VENUE: Magistrate Court 3, Candide-Johnson Courthouse, Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu, Lagos, TIME: 12:00 noon.”

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Following his death, there have been allegations that he was assaulted by Naira Marley and his crew.

In a viral video, Mohbad’s mother said her son had no rest from the moment singer and rapper, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, came into his life.

Naira Marley is the owner of Marlian Music, the record label that formerly signed the late Mohbad