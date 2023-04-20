The leadership tussle in the Labour Party has taken a different twist as the factional acting chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa, has suspended five party executive members.

The suspended members were punished for attending the National Executive Council meeting convened by the embattled party chairman, Julius Abure in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police as a reaction to his purported suspension by the NEC.

The letter dated April 18, 2023, was signed by the embattled National Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi and copied to the “DG- Department of State Security Service; Acting National Chairman of Labour Party; LP-NWC, NEC; Press: Electronic, Print, Social Media; Mr Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate of Labour Party and Fellow Nigerians”.

It listed Ladi Iliya Deputy National Chairman, NLC; Ayo Olorunfemi, Deputy National Chairman, TUC; Kennedy Chigozie Ahanotu, Deputy National Secretary; Dudu Manuga, National Women Leader and Innocent Okeke, National Vice Chairman South East as the affected members.

The National Executive Council of the party on Tuesday suspended its Acting National Chairman, Apapa and five others.

Apapa and the other affected members were suspended over alleged anti-party activities but the details were not specified.

Apapa had rejected his suspension from the party, saying he was still in charge and had the recognition of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Apapa explained why Abure was not qualified by law to hold any NEC meeting of the party, noting that there is a pending court order of his suspension in the letter addressed to the police boss.

According to him, he is still the valid leader of the party.

He urged the candidate of the party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, and other members to disassociate themselves from Abure’s leadership.

The statement reads in part, “That following Julius Abure’s anti-party activities and disobedience to the FCT High Court Restraining order, Abure in CONTEMPT OF COURT ORDER CARRIED OUT AN ILLEGAL SUSPENSION AND EXPULSION of national working committee members under the leadership of Alh. Bashiru Lamidi Apapa.

“That the National Working Committee, NWC members met this afternoon after receiving information of the letter by the restrained former national chairman Julius Abure, and former National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim and rejected the invitation to the elected members of the National Assembly to observe their illegal NEC meeting of our party in Asaba, Delta State.

“That by this rascality exhibited by these miscreants, the national working committee of our party led by Alhaji Lamidi Apapa hereby, suspend the following officers with immediate effect: Ladi Iliya Deputy National Chairman NLC; Ayo Olorunfemi, Deputy National Chairman TUC; Kennedy Chigozie Ahanotu, Deputy National Secretary; Dudu Manuga, National Women Leader and Innocent Okeke, National Vice Chairman South East.

“That the Acting National Chairman of Labour Party, Bashir Apapa, has declared the Asaba National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party as illegal, stating that its presidential candidate, Peter Obi should stop hobnobbing with Julius Abure with a baggage of forgery, perjury and financial malfeasance.”

Apapa leadership of the party noted that “Mr Peter Obi, the NLC & TUC leadership are hereby admonished to dissociate themselves from Julius Abure’s FORGERY, PERJURY AND CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY to avoid the shameful toga of Julius Abure’s corruption escapades”.

“That it is clear that Julius Abure has undermined National Security, Peace and Stability of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with this brazen lawlessness which should not be tolerated by National Working Committee NWC of the Labour Party LP under the leadership of Alhaji Lamidi Bashiru Apapa

“That by this rejoinder, the National working committee under the able leadership of Alhaji Lamidi Bashiru Apapa enjoins the labour party members nationwide to be patient and avoid any act of provocation and remain steadfast while Julius Abure remains restrained by the FCT High Court and from further parading himself as National Chairman of Labour Party in line with the WARRANT OF ARREST already issued against Julius Abure,” it added.