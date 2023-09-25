Monday, September 25, 2023
BREAKING: Kwara Court Grants ‘Isese’ Religion Practitioner, Tani Olohun Bail But Lawyer Gives Reason Why Activist Can’t Regain Freedom Yet

This comes barely a week after a Chief Magistrate Court in the state refused Tani Olohun’s bail application in another matter.

A Kwara State Upper Area Court in Ilorin on Monday morning granted bail to Adegbola Abdulazeez, an Isese (indigenous religion) practitioner and activist, also known as Tani Olohun.

 

SaharaReporters gathered that the court gave the ruling after listening to the arguments of all parties on the merit or otherwise of the application filed by the applicant, ruling that bail is granted to Tani Olohun on condition that he gets two sureties who will provide N5 million each and proof of landed properties in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

 

SaharaReporters gathered that the Upper Area earlier granted bail to the second defendant, Baba Oluwo Tede, but ordered Tani Oluhun to remain in prison last week.

 

Reacting to the ruling of the court, Adedamola Solesi, one of Tani Olohun’s lawyers said the judgement will not grant Tani Olohun total freedom to leave detention because of the subsisting ruling of the Magistrate Court.

 

 

 

 

 

SaharaReporters had reported how the police in Kwara State, North Central Nigeria, confirmed that the warrant used to arrest Adegbola Abdulazeez was fake.

 

The spokesperson for the state police command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, had said the command had no idea which court issued the warrant to arrest Tani Olohun.

 

 

 

 

 

 



