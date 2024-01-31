Two teenage sisters have been kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be bandits at Guita community, Chikakore in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This is coming barely eight days after the Chikakore community protested to the office of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, over the terrible state of the major road linking their community which they described as one of the causes of serial kidnapping in the area.

SaharaReporters gathered on Wednesday that the kidnappers returned last Sunday around 11:25pm despite the patrol of military men and policemen in the area.

It was learnt that the gunmen numbering six, made away the girls, who were said to be 16 and 14 years old through the forests and hills in the area.

A police source in the area, who confirmed their kidnap to SaharaReporters on Wednesday, said the attackers took three of a man’s children, two girls and one boy, but they went away with two girls and sent back one (the boy) from the bush.

He was sent to go and tell their father to prepare N30million as the ransom.

The source said, “The gunmen have changed their approach, when they came; they didn’t shoot like before, but forced themselves inside. While they were forcing themselves inside, the owner of the house (a Calabar man) ran to the vigilante’s office, then, he ran to the commander’s house before the commander could call another person, and rush to his house, the gunmen were already gone.

“It was when they were going, they started shooting, unlike before that they would shoot before the operation and till the end.

“They took three of his children, two girls and one boy, but they went away with two and sent back one (the boy) from the bush that he should go and tell their father to prepare 30million naira for their ransom.

“When they were taken, the two girls (16 and 14 years) one of the girls was wearing night gown, the mother tried to plead with the gunmen to let her wear something for the cold, but instead they beat up the mother. She had no option than to just let the girls go the way they were under the cold.

“Before the police came to the scene, they were already gone. Some of the vigilante later traced them to the railway line, to the rocks but there was no trace anymore.

“The man that his daughters were kidnapped is a front liner security payment and he has made some several donations to the community.”

However, Josephine Adeh, FCT police spokesperson, when contacted by SaharaReporters, promised to get the details and to revert.