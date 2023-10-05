The kidnappers of five female students of Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria, have contacted the family of one of the victims to demand a ransom of N2 million.

SaharaReporters earlier reported how gunmen suspected to be terrorists on Wednesday morning abducted at least five students at a hostel in the school.

A relative of one of the victims identified as Muhammad Fatima, who hails from Lafiagi town of Kwara State, confirmed the abduction to SaharaReporters on Wednesday morning.

SaharaReporters gathered further that the kidnappers contacted Muhammad Fatima’s father, Muhammed Saba Ibrahim, on Thursday morning to demand N2 million for the release of his daughter.

In a video of Mr Muhammad’s Nupeko Tv, Lafiagi, obtained by SaharaReporters, he laments how the situation has put his family in a bad state, adding that his wife (Fatima’s mother) collapsed when she heard about the abduction of their only daughter.

Explaining how he was informed about the abduction of his daughter, Muhammad said, “Seriously we were able to realize these children were kidnapped; within Kastina, some other people called me that my daughter is one of the five girls in the federal university that have been kidnapped.”

He added, “One of the cousin sisters she has there called me. Their houses are very close together. She was the one who called me about that yesterday around 5:30 in the morning. She called me that my daughter, Mohammad Fatima Rukaya was kidnapped and she’s a final-year student of the federal university; she has even signed out.”

He revealed further that the kidnappers had been in touch with the family to negotiate a ransom for her daughter’s freedom.

He continued: “Of course, even yesterday, they called me and this morning too they called me with those kidnappers’ number and actually when they called me, they were requesting a ransom to release these children. They said I should pay a sum of N2 million.”

SaharaReporters had gathered that the names of the five kidnapped students include Muhammad Fatima, Bello Fatima Zara, and Adam Rahmatallahi, all from Kwara State.