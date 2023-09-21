Thursday, September 21, 2023
HomeNEWSBREAKING: Kano Tribunal Sacks Governor Abba Yusuf, Declares APC’s Gawuna Winner
NEWS

BREAKING: Kano Tribunal Sacks Governor Abba Yusuf, Declares APC’s Gawuna Winner

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


On Wednesday, the three-man panel ordered the withdrawal of the certificate of return issued to Governor Yusuf by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal has sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the winner of the March 18 election.

On Wednesday, the three-man panel ordered the withdrawal of the certificate of return issued to Governor Yusuf by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The certificate will now be issued to Yusuf Gawuna of the APC, according to the judgment transmitted virtually via Zoom.

The APC had challenged the election of 60-year-old  Kabir Yusuf. Gawuna, the APC candidate in the election was the anointed candidate of the immediate former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and current APC National Chairman.

Kabir Yusuf on the other hand was the anointed candidate of Ganduje’s political rival, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is also a former governor of the state.

In the petition, the APC asked the tribunal to nullify the victory of Kabir Yusuf on the grounds that the election was conducted in violation of the Electoral Act 2022, among others.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the NNPP and Governor Kabir Yusuf as the respondents were listed as the respondents in the petition.

On Wednesday, the tribunal agreed with the arguments presented by the APC that there were irregularities and substantial non-compliance with electoral laws during the election.

 



Source link

Previous article
BREAKING: Ondo Assembly Begins Move To Impeach Deputy Governor, Aiyedatiwa
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network