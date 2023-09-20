Kano State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state.

This comes after the Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the winner of the March 18 election.

Earlier on Wednesday, the three-man panel ordered the withdrawal of the certificate of return issued to Governor Yusuf by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The certificate will now be issued to Yusuf Gawuna of the APC, according to the judgment transmitted virtually via Zoom.

Also earlier, SaharaReporters reported that there was palpable tension ahead of the tribunal judgment, leading to the closure of schools and businesses in Kano city.

In the meantime, the state police command has announced that it will enforce the curfew to the letter.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the command said, “Kano State residents are called upon to note that combined Security Forces have already been dispatched to the nooks and crannies including the entry and exits of the State to ensure enforcement and strict compliance of the Twenty-Four Hours (24hrs) Curfew order as communicated by the State Government via letter with Reference No: K/SEC/H/435/T.1/153 dated 20th September, 2023 taking effect from 6pm of Wednesday, 20th September to 6pm of Thursday, 21st September 2023.

“Violators will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

The APC had challenged the election of 60-year-old Kabir Yusuf. Gawuna, the APC candidate in the election was the anointed candidate of the immediate former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and current APC National Chairman.

Kabir Yusuf on the other hand was the anointed candidate of Ganduje’s political rival, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is also a former governor of the state.

In the petition, the APC asked the tribunal to nullify the victory of Kabir Yusuf on the grounds that the election was conducted in violation of the Electoral Act 2022, among others.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the NNPP and Governor Kabir Yusuf as the respondents were listed as the respondents in the petition.