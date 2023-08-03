BREAKING: Kano Ex-Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje Emerges APC National Chairman

The immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has emerged as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He succeeds Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who resigned in the third week of July.

Ganduje’s emergence was ratified at the ongoing National Executive Caucus (NEC) meeting of the ruling party in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu had shown interest in Ganduje succeeding Adamu.

The National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress had also recommended Ganduje while the immediate past spokesperson for the Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru was being prepped as the acting National Secretary.

SaharaReporters had reported that insiders in the APC meeting revealed that the decision did not go down well with many members of the NWC present at the Caucus meeting as they grumbled over the muslim-dominated structure of Tinubu’s government of the ruling party.