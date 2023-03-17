BREAKING: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai’s Security Escorts Open Fire On Protesting Shi’ite Members During Procession, Five Killed

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise called “Shi’ites” has accused the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, of causing the death of five members of the group when his security details allegedly opened fire on them during a protest in Kaduna.

Many people including passers-by were said to be caught up in the melee on Thursday in Kaduna as many people sustained varying degree of injuries in the process.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of Academic Forum of the movement, Abdullahi Muhammad Musa, the group attributed the tragic incident that led to the death of their members to the inciting statement allegedly made by the governor a few days ago.

The governor was said to have incited members of his political Party in Zaria, against the movement and its leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky(H), where he told them that they must vote for his anointed candidate, Senator Uba Sani.

SaharaReporters gathered that the governor’s convoy ran into the peaceful protesters along the airport road demanding for the release of travel documents of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah.

It was learnt that the combined security operatives reportedly fired both teargas canisters and live bullets at the crowd killing five persons on the spot.

One of the victims was identified as Aliyu Suleiman, an 18 years old Mechanical Engineering Student of Kaduna State Polytechnic.

The statement read, “Few days after the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, incited members of his political Party in Zaria, against the the Islamic movement in Nigeria and it leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky(H), where he told them that they must Vote his anointed candidate, Senator Uba Sani, so he may finish off what he described as the remnants of El-zakzaky’s Shiites in Zaria.

“The governor told the APC faithfuls that it’s only his successor that can fight and finish the Shiites in the state. Incidentally, less than 48 hours to the state’s Governorship election followers of the oppressed leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria came out to protest against tyrant Buhari’s refusal to remove the illegal travelling ban on their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife to travel out for medical treatment, El-Rufai’s convoy, ran into the protesters and opened fire with live ammunition on them, killing more than five on the spot.

“These include Aliyu Suleiman, an 18 years old Mechanical Engineering Student of Kaduna State Polytechnic. Several others sustained various degrees of life threatening injuries, an unspecified number of passerby were also shot and arrested.”