President Bola Tinubu, who has penchant for foreign trips like his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, will on Wednesday leave the country for Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, to attend a climate summit.

Tinubu will be participating in the COP28 Climate Summit, the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference in the UAE, according to the Voice of Nigeria.

“The President’s emphasis will center on ensuring accountability in businesses and institutions, underscoring Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable and responsible practices,” the update said.

Barely two weeks ago, Tinubu left the country for Berlin, Germany, which was less than two days after he returned from foreign trips to Saudi Arabia and Guinea Bissau where he spent at least seven days.

The junketing Nigerian leader left Nigerian on November 9 and had attended the Saudi-Africa Summit in Riyadh and proceeded to Guinea Bissau before arriving in Abuja two weeks later.

In the Germany trip, he attended the G-20 Compact with Africa (CwA) Conference in Germany – a conference which was hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and held on November 20, 2023.