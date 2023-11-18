Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, will on Saturday leave Abuja for Berlin, Germany, barely 48 hours after he returned from foreign trips to Saudi Arabia and Guinea Bissau where he spent at least seven days.

The junketing Nigerian leader who left since November 9 had attended the Saudi-Africa Summit in Riyadh and proceeded to Guinea Bissau before arriving in Abuja on Thursday evening.

In his latest foreign trip, Tinubu will be attending the G-20 Compact with Africa (CwA) Conference in Germany – a conference which is being hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and scheduled to hold on November 20, 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, noting that the president will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar.

Others are; the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite; and the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

He explained that the Tinubu will join other Heads of State and Government of CwA member countries, bilateral partners, as well as Heads of International Organisations to deliberate on the immediate enhancement of economic and business cooperation with a view to outlining concrete measures to boost investments in critical areas such as energy, trade, infrastructure, and new technologies, among others.

He added that the Nigerian delegation would follow up on productive meetings previously conducted with high-ranking representatives from German business organisations who were part of the official delegation of the German Chancellor to Nigeria, thereby leveraging on the opportunity presented by the Fourth G20 Investment Summit.

Ngelale recalled that in his discussions with Chancellor Scholz in October, President Tinubu highlighted the imminent need for more German companies to invest in the Nigerian market across multiple sectors of the Nigerian economy, such as transportation, mining, and energy, all while noting that Nigeria remained Germany’s second largest trading partner in Africa.

He said Nigeria and Germany, being the largest economies in Africa and Europe, respectively, recorded an increase in bilateral trade volume from two to three billion Euros between 2021 and 2022.

President Tinubu will return to the country following the conclusion of the conference.