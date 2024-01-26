The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent genocide.

The judgment read by the ICJ president, Joan Donoghue, ordered Israel to ensure that its forces do not commit genocide.

It also ordered Israel to ensure the preservation of evidence of alleged genocide.

She read as part of the judgment, “By 15 votes to 2, the state of Israel shall in accordance with its obligations on its convention on the prevention of the crime of genocide, in relations to the Palestinians in Gaza, take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within its scope of Article 2 of the convention in particular, killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group, deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about physical destruction …, imposing measures intending to prevent births within the group.”

SaharaReporters reported earlier that the court ruled that it has jurisdiction to rule in the case filed by South Africa against Israel, alleging genocide in Gaza.

Donoghue also on Friday said South Africa has standing to submit a genocide case against Israel.

She said “the court concludes that it has jurisdiction to entertain the case,” adding that it “cannot accede to Israel’s request that the case be removed.”

She noted that both Israel and South Africa are parties to the UN Convention, among other positions.