Some policemen were feared killed on Wednesday morning in an attack launched by troops of the Nigerian Army on the Adamawa State Police headquarters in Yola.

According to eyewitnesses, troops of the Nigerian Army were said to have attacked the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Adamawa State and killed one police officer at the gate instantly.

Police sources informed SaharaReporters that a military armoured carrier was used to attack the police headquarters around 11pm on Tuesday.

An officer who was on duty at the time of the invasion told SaharaReporters that “they killed my colleague here at the gate of the headquarters.

“They stormed the headquarters around 11pm with armoured carrier, in fact we thought they were Boko Haram or some other terrorists, because we couldn’t understand why a police base would be attack by fellow state actors.

“Those of us at the gate resisted them fire for fire, and I know some of them may have been neutralised.”

The soldiers also disarmed and abducted a policeman on duty at the residence of the former deputy governor, Crowther Seth.

As gathered, the soldiers attacked the police headquarters to avenge the shooting of one of their own by policemen patrolling the Doubeli area within the state capital.

It was further gathered that the military officer was shot in the leg because he attempted to disarm one of the police officers during a stop-and-search.

Shells of ammunition were picked by officers, just as bloodstains were seen by SaharaReporters at the entrance of the police headquarters.

As of the time of filing this report, neither of the spokespersons of the police or the army responded to phone calls for comments.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, had confirmed the attack, but said things were under control.

Nguroje said, “The attack was repelled, but the identities of those behind it was unknown.”