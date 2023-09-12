Tuesday, September 12, 2023
HomeNEWSBREAKING: Gunshots As Two Factions Of Road Workers Union, NURTW Clash In...
NEWS

BREAKING: Gunshots As Two Factions Of Road Workers Union, NURTW Clash In Abuja

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


SaharaReporters reported how the Musiliu Akinsanya’s Lagos Parks and Management Committee led by one Tajudeen Badru Agbede mobilised thugs from Lagos State and stormed the secretariat of the union located at Garki 2 and attacked the National officers including the President after which they forcefully took over the office.

There was pandemonium at the National Secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Abuja on Tuesday morning when two factions of the union clashed over the leadership crisis rocking the union.

SaharaReporters reported how the Musiliu Akinsanya’s Lagos Parks and Management Committee led by one Tajudeen Badru Agbede mobilised thugs from Lagos State and stormed the secretariat of the union located at Garki 2 and attacked the National officers including the President after which they forcefully took over the office.

The incident occurred under the watch of armed policemen and operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) deployed to maintain law and order.

FILEFILEFILE

But the situation took a new dimension on Tuesday when a group loyal to Baruwa from neighbouring states staged a protest with the view to dislodge the rival group but were prevented by the armed security operatives stationed at the premises of the secretariat.

Road users and passersby scampered for safety when policemen fired gunshots to disperse the irate mob.
Meanwhile SaharaReporters could not independently confirm if there were any casualties.



Source link

Previous article
Ashique Kuruniyan ACL Tear Sparks Row, Mohun Bagan ‘Refuse’ To Release Players For Asian Games
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network