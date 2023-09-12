There was pandemonium at the National Secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Abuja on Tuesday morning when two factions of the union clashed over the leadership crisis rocking the union.

SaharaReporters reported how the Musiliu Akinsanya’s Lagos Parks and Management Committee led by one Tajudeen Badru Agbede mobilised thugs from Lagos State and stormed the secretariat of the union located at Garki 2 and attacked the National officers including the President after which they forcefully took over the office.

The incident occurred under the watch of armed policemen and operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) deployed to maintain law and order.

But the situation took a new dimension on Tuesday when a group loyal to Baruwa from neighbouring states staged a protest with the view to dislodge the rival group but were prevented by the armed security operatives stationed at the premises of the secretariat.

Road users and passersby scampered for safety when policemen fired gunshots to disperse the irate mob.

Meanwhile SaharaReporters could not independently confirm if there were any casualties.