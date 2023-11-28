Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have shot and killed two members of the Anambra State Vigilante Service at Aguluzigbo in Anaocha Local Government of Anambra State, South East Nigeria.

A video of the attack seen by SaharaReporters on Tuesday afternoon showed two members of the Vigilante lying along the road in their pool of blood.

A voice supposedly of the video shooter, who spoke in Igbo language said “You have seen what the unknown gunmen have done in Aguluzigbo now.”

When SaharaReporters contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, he confirmed there was an attack at Aguluzigbo by armed men.

Although he didn’t confirm the killing, Ikenga noted that the police command had sent a re-enforcement to assist the state vigilante operatives to combat the hoodlums.

He noted that he had yet to get a clear picture as to what happened but promised to get back to SaharaReporters.

He said, “There is a little security account of some armed men and vigilantes at Aguluzigbo. I am aware that the security operatives and vigilantes confronted these armed men. Our operatives have gone there to support the vigilante.

“No information has been heard from but once I get a clear picture I will still let you know, our operatives are currently there supporting the vigilantes to make sure that peace returns to that place.”

Aguluzigbo is a town that comprises six villages including Iruowelle, Etuleze, Ihulu, Ufa, Ifite, and Nduana. It is bordered by seven towns and they are Agulu, Ora-eri, Akwaeze, Igbo-ukwu, Nanka, Obeledu, and Umuona.