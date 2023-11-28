Tuesday, November 28, 2023
HomeNEWSGunmen strike in Anambra State, kill two security operatives at Agulu-Uzoigbo
NEWS

Gunmen strike in Anambra State, kill two security operatives at Agulu-Uzoigbo

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

A video of the attack seen by SaharaReporters on Tuesday afternoon showed two members of the Vigilante lying along the road in their pool of blood.

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have shot and killed two members of the Anambra State Vigilante Service at Aguluzigbo in Anaocha Local Government of Anambra State, South East Nigeria.

A video of the attack seen by SaharaReporters on Tuesday afternoon showed two members of the Vigilante lying along the road in their pool of blood.

A voice supposedly of the video shooter, who spoke in Igbo language said “You have seen what the unknown gunmen have done in Aguluzigbo now.”

When SaharaReporters contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, he confirmed there was an attack at Aguluzigbo by armed men.

Although he didn’t confirm the killing, Ikenga noted that the police command had sent a re-enforcement to assist the state vigilante operatives to combat the hoodlums.

He noted that he had yet to get a clear picture as to what happened but promised to get back to SaharaReporters.

He said, “There is a little security account of some armed men and vigilantes at Aguluzigbo. I am aware that the security operatives and vigilantes confronted these armed men. Our operatives have gone there to support the vigilante.

“No information has been heard from but once I get a clear picture I will still let you know, our operatives are currently there supporting the vigilantes to make sure that peace returns to that place.”

Aguluzigbo is a town that comprises six villages including Iruowelle, Etuleze, Ihulu, Ufa, Ifite, and Nduana. It is bordered by seven towns and they are Agulu, Ora-eri, Akwaeze, Igbo-ukwu, Nanka, Obeledu, and Umuona.

 

Previous article
Bishop Oyedepo’s son, Isaac, unveils his ministry
Next article
‘It’s treasonable’ – FG on allegation of warders colluding with Boko Haram
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network