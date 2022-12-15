BREAKING: Gunmen Open Fire On Loyalist Of PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku In Rivers

The Director for Youths Mobilization Officer, Atiku/Okowa campaign team in Rivers State, Rhino Owhorkire, has been shot by gunmen.

Owhorkire was shot while going home in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State on Wednesday night.

The former University of Port Harcourt Students’ Union President hails from Omuoko Aluu in Ikwerre LGA and defected from the All Progressives Congress to PDP in 2017.

The attack comes a month after Owhorkire was allegedly kidnapped and forced to denounce his support for Atiku Abubakar.

Earlier in November, Owhorkire was seen in a viral video in a cave-like location denouncing support for Atiku under duress.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, saying an investigation has commenced.

Since Governor Wike lost the presidential ticket of the party to former Vice President Atiku, the PDP has been factionalised.

This followed allegations made by the governor that the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu manipulated the process to favour Atiku, a fellow northerner.

He subsequently asked Ayu to resign from office but the national chairman has refused to do so amid the attendant crisis in the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Earlier in the month, political thugs invaded the residence of former Rivers South-East Senator, Lee Maeba.

Maeba is the chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the state.