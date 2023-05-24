BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Popular Nigerian Televangelist, Rev. Mike Ochigbo In Adamawa

A popular preacher and motivational speaker, Reverend Mike Ochigbo has been kidnapped in Adamawa State.

Rev. Ochigbo, who is the General Overseer of Freedom Power Chapel, was forcibly taken from his residence in Nyibango neighborhood in Yola, the state capital on Tuesday night.

Similarly, one Pastor John Moses was also reportedly kidnapped the same night.

A resident of the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told SaharaReporters that armed men stormed Ochigbo’s residence around midnight and whisked him away.

“Their gunfire which lasted for about an hour or one and a half hours rattled the neighbourhood; so early this morning, we were told the pastor had been abducted.

“He helps me every morning, especially with the transportation of my kids to school. This morning, I told my kid that ‘Daddy’ has been kidnapped,” the resident told SaharaReporters.

Up until the time of filing this report, the pastor’s whereabouts were unknown.

The attackers have yet to contact his family, SaharaReporters also learnt.

While confirming the incidents, the spokesperson for the police in the state, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said operatives had been deployed to rescue those abducted.

“The Adamawa state Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, has deployed operatives of the Command drawn from the Special Rapid Response Team (SRRT), Crack Squad and other Tactical Squads to carry out a tactical and intelligence-driven 24/7 operation on Criminal Hideouts and Black Spots to rescue the kidnapped victims – one Rev. Mike Ochigbo and Pastor John Moses, as well as arrest the suspects and their sponsors who move around disrupting the peace in the State,” Nguroje said.

The abduction of pastors has become a recurring issue in Adamawa state.

On January 27 2023, SaharaReporters reported that a popular pastor, Apostle Jerry Hinjari had been murdered in the state.

SaharaReporters learnt that Hinjari, the presiding pastor of Christ Nation International, was murdered between Wednesday night and Thursday morning after he was forcibly taken from his residence, near Eagles Path, Army Barracks Road, in Yola.