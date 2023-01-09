BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Edo State Customary Court President On Way To Office

Gunmen on Monday reportedly abducted Mrs Precious Aigbonoga, the President of Igueben Area Customary Court in Ugoneki, on her way to court in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

Aigbonoga’s abduction was announced in a press statement by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Publicity Secretary, Festus Usiobaifo.

In the same LGA, gunmen suspected to be terrorists attacked and abducted some train passengers on Saturday evening.

Usiobaifo said the NBA was working closely with the Edo State Police Command to ensure Aigbonoga regained her freedom from the kidnappers.

“The President of Igueben Area Customary Court, Mrs Precious Aigbonoga, was kidnapped on Monday morning around Ugoneki area, on her way to court in Igueben Local Government Area, Edo State.

“She is the wife of our colleague, Mr. Afebu Aigbonoga, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Etsako West Constituency 1.

“The Chairman of the Lion Bar, Chief Nosa Edo-Osagie, is deeply saddened by this news and condemns, in strong terms, the worrisome insensitivity of these bandits in kidnapping Mrs. Precious Aigbonoga; an easygoing, gentle, and hardworking judicial officer.

“The executive of the NBA is in close touch with the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dankwara. By the grace of God Almighty, His Honour shall be rescued unhurt, and the bandits brought to book, Amen.

“Let us keep his honour in our prayers, please,” the statement read.