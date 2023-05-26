BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Another Catholic Priest, Three Aides In Imo State

Gunmen have abducted another Catholic priest, Rev Fr Mathias Opara in Imo State.

Father Opara, who is in charge of Man of Order and Discipline of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, was abducted on Friday evening alongside three other occupants of his car along Ejemekwuru-Ogbaku Road housing Oguta.

SaharaReporters learnt that the priest was driving back to Owerri, the Imo State capital after a burial when he was abducted.

His abduction came barely five days after a priest in charge of Christ the King Catholic Church at Ezinachi/Ugwuago parish of the Catholic Diocese of Okigwe, Rev. Fr. Jude Maduka was kidnapped on Sunday just moments before he went for a Sunday Mass.

Also, the incident came less than 24 hours after the gruesome murder of a traditional ruler of Orsu Obodo community in Oguta local government area and a traditional prime minister of Mgbele community in the same area.

According to an eyewitness who gave his name Casmir Chidebube, the priest popularly known as Owu Ujo was double-crossed while driving back to Owerri, the state capital after the burial rites of the father of one of his colleagues at Izombe community in the Oguta LGA.

Chidebube said, “Rev. Fr. Mathias Opara popularly known as Owu Ujo has just been kidnapped along Ejemekwuru/Ogbaku Road. He was kidnapped alongside others he was in the same vehicle with.

“The incident happened right before us. We were also coming back to Owerri from the funeral rites of the father of another Catholic priest at Izombe in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.”

When contacted, the Director of Public Communications of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Rev Fr Raymond Ogu confirmed the Kidnap of the priest.