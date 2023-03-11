BREAKING: Gunmen Invade Abuja Estate, Kidnap Pastor, Wife, Three Children, 10 Other Residents

Gunmen, believed to be kidnappers, on Friday invaded Grow Home Estate in the Chikakore area of Kubwa, a satellite town of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and abducted several residents.

SaharaReporters, at the scene of the incident on Saturday morning, gathered that the gunmen invaded the estate, opposite Champions Church, around 10pm on Friday and shot sporadically before making away with several victims.

The victims included a pastor, whose name had yet to be ascertained, his wife and three children, totalling no fewer than 15 persons during the one-hour assault.

SaharaReporters learnt that the gunmen made away with the victims through the forests at about 11pm but gunshots from the vigilantes forced them to allow about seven persons to escape.

But the pastor, his wife and children remained with the abductors.

SaharaReporters observed that policemen from the Byzahin division and the Kubwa Area Command had visited the scene for preliminary findings and interrogated some of the victims.

The FCT police authorities have yet to release any statement on the attack.