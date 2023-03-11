Saturday, March 11, 2023
HomeNEWSBREAKING: Gunmen Invade Abuja Estate, Kidnap Pastor, Wife, Three Children, 10 Other...
NEWS

BREAKING: Gunmen Invade Abuja Estate, Kidnap Pastor, Wife, Three Children, 10 Other Residents

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
3


The victims included a pastor, whose name had yet to be ascertained, his wife and three children, totalling no fewer than 15 persons during the one-hour assault. 

Gunmen, believed to be kidnappers, on Friday invaded Grow Home Estate in the Chikakore area of Kubwa, a satellite town of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and abducted several residents. 

 

SaharaReporters, at the scene of the incident on Saturday morning, gathered that the gunmen invaded the estate, opposite Champions Church, around 10pm on Friday and shot sporadically before making away with several victims. 

 

The victims included a pastor, whose name had yet to be ascertained, his wife and three children, totalling no fewer than 15 persons during the one-hour assault. 

 

SaharaReporters learnt that the gunmen made away with the victims through the forests at about 11pm but gunshots from the vigilantes forced them to allow about seven persons to escape. 

 

But the pastor, his wife and children remained with the abductors. 

 

SaharaReporters observed that policemen from the Byzahin division and the Kubwa Area Command had visited the scene for preliminary findings and interrogated some of the victims. 

 

The FCT police authorities have yet to release any statement on the attack. 



Source link

Previous article
Leicester 1 Chelsea 3: Chilwell, Havertz and Kovacic keep up Potter’s resurgence
Next article
Tottenham 3 Nottingham Forest 1: Harry Kane bags double as under-fire Antonio Conte’s side return to winning ways
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network