BREAKING: Gunmen Blow Off Kogi State Local Government Offices With Explosives

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Monday evening reportedly blew off the administrative offices of the Okehi local government area of Kogi State.

SaharaReporters learnt that the administrative offices are close to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in the local government area.

The Nigerian police, Kogi State command, has yet to react to the incident, although it was learnt that detectives had been deployed to the scene.

Kogi State in January experienced a much fatal explosion.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, claimed responsibility for a car bomb explosion that killed about four people and injured several others in the Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State in January.

The attack was the seventh to be claimed by the group in the state in the last eight months.

The explosion, which occurred around 9.00 am was said to have occurred near the palace of Ado Ibrahim, the paramount ruler of Ebiraland.

The incident occurred about an hour before the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was scheduled to visit the North-Central state to inaugurate some projects.

However, ISWAP in a statement said the attack was carried out by “soldiers of the caliphate.”

The terror group said a car bomb was used and its target was the President who was visiting the area.