BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Nigerian Police Station In Anambra With Explosives, Kill Three Policemen

No fewer than three men were killed instantly when hoodlums attacked the Anambra State Police Command in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area.

The hoodlums reportedly stormed the police station in the early hours of Saturday.

According to locals, the hoodlums, who arrived in large numbers, began shooting sporadically as they approached the police station.

The source added that they threw explosive devices and petrol bombs into the police building before gaining entrance, burning part of the building.

This will be the sixth attack on police facilities in Anambra in February alone.

Confirming the incident, state police spokesman DSP Tochukwu Ikenga stated that the situation had been brought under control and that the Command was committed to improving the safety of life and property in the state.

Ikenga lamented the officers’ deaths and urged calm, adding that the police had increased security in the area to improve the safety of life and property in the state.

He said, “The Anambra State Police Command has reinforced security in the Idemili North area of the state, following the attack on the Ogidi area command in the early hours of Saturday, February 18, 2023, where three policemen paid the supreme price.

“The hoodlums started shooting sporadically on approaching the area command and threw IEDs and petrol bombs, gaining entrance. Unfortunately, the buildings in the police facility were affected.

“However, the command observes with grave concern the loss of lives and valuables as a result of this attack and calls for calm. The police are resolute in depriving these criminal elements of the space which they desire to perpetrate their evil acts.

“Meanwhile, the incident is being assessed and police operations are still ongoing.”