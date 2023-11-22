BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Nigerian Police Headquarters In Adamawa State

Gunmen sacked the Adamawa State Police Headquarters, Jimeta, Yola North Local Government Area, in the early hours of Wednesday, sending residents of Yola into panic.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the attack, but said things were under control.

Nguroje said, “The attack was repelled, but the identities of those behind it was unknown.”

Daily Trust quoted a source as alleging that the attackers were military personnel on a revenge mission, following the alleged killing of a military officer by the police.

Although it could not be independently verified if military personnel were involved, the police said investigations were ongoing to ascertain the cause of the attack and those behind it.

Adamawa State has lately come under terrorists and kidnappers’ attacks.

SaharaReporters had in the first week of November reported how Usman Sahabi, the abducted Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Bathiya Wesley, was freed by terrorists.

Family sources had told SaharaReporters that Sahabi was released after the payment of an undisclosed amount as ransom.

“An amount was paid by the family to secure Sahabi’s release but I cannot disclose it,” one of the family sources said.

SaharaReporters reported on November 2, 2023, reported the abduction of Sahabi by gunmen.

Sahabi was later released, according to the Press Secretary to the Speaker, Hyelamada Barnard.

“Yes, I can confirm Sahabi has been released but I have no information on whether any ransom was paid,” Barnard said.