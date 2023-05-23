Tuesday, May 23, 2023
BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Checkpoint Near Ebonyi State Police Headquarters, Kill Inspector, Injure Two Others

Online Editor
By Online Editor


The incident took place on Monday night at the popular Union Bank roundabout, less than four poles away from the State Police Command headquarters, SaharaReporters learnt.
 

 

Some gunmen have reportedly killed a Nigerian police inspector and injured two others during an attack on a checkpoint in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, South-East Nigeria.
The gunmen according to sources reportedly opened fire at the policemen on the checkpoint killing an Inspector instantly.
Two other police officers were reportedly shot but survived. They were immediately rushed to hospital where they had been receiving treatment.
Efforts by SaharaReporters to get the police reaction were unsuccessful as the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, didn’t respond to calls at the time of filing this report.



