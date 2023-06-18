BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Prominent Chief Imam In Ondo State

An Islamic leader in Ondo State, Alhaji Ibrahim Bodunde Oyinlade has been kidnapped.

Oyinlade is the Chief Imam of Uso community, a town in Owo Local Government Area.

According to Sunshine Truth, the Islamic cleric was abducted at Asolo Farm Camp, Uso at around 3:00pm on Saturday.

A family member confirmed that the kidnappers had contacted the family but yet to demand for ransom as at the time of filing in this report.