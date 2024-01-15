The Rivers State House of Assembly has fixed Wednesday to screen nine nominees submitted by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, for approval as commissioners.

According to the circular published by the State Assembly on its Facebook page, the screening will be held at the Chamber of the Assembly, Legislative Quarters, Off PH/Aba Expressway, Port Harcourt, the state capital at 10 am.

The circular signed by the Clerk of the Assembly, Dr. Emeka Amadi, stated that the nominees are required to report for the screening with 40 sets of Curriculum Vitae (CV), and original and photocopies of their credentials.

Those invited for the screening are Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN); ⁠Dr. Jacobson Mbina; Dr. Gift Worlu; Mrs Inime Chinwenwo-Aguma; Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke; ⁠Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom; ⁠Dr. George-Kelly D. Alabo; ⁠Hon. Isaac Kamalu and ⁠Engr. Austin Ben Chioma.

At the weekend, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, said that his camp had accepted the directives given by President Bola Tinubu during his intervention in the political crisis in the state.

He added that he had fulfilled every condition in the peace accord he signed alongside the incumbent governor, Fubara.

The minister said this during his visit to the palace of the Oba of Ogbaland.

He was accompanied to the Palace of the Oba of Ogbaland by Senator Sam Anyanwu, Senator Barinada Mpigi and Chief Victor Giadom, Timipire Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and Felix Obuah.

Tinubu had intervened in the political crisis rocking Rivers State involving Wike and Governor Fubara.

The President got Wike and Fubara to sign a peace accord after a round of meetings at the Aso Villa in Abuja on December 18, 2023.

Wike and Fubara agreed that all matters instituted in courts by Fubara and his team would be withdrawn immediately.

Wike’s camp also agreed that all impeachment proceedings initiated against the governor by the Rivers State House of Assembly would be dropped immediately

The parties in the feud resolved to recognise the leadership of Martin Amaewhule in the Rivers State House of Assembly and 26 other lawmakers who had defected to the All Progressives Congress because of their loyalty to Wike, and not that of Edison Ehie.

