Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has been declared the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State.

Fintiri, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled a total of 430,861 to defeat the All Progressives Congress candidate, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, who came second with 398,788 votes.

The returning officer, Prof Mohammed Mele, on Tuesday in Yola, the state capital, returned Fintiri elected, after completing the collation of results of the supplementary election held on Saturday, April 15.

This comes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) resolved at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday to call for the investigation and prosecution of its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

Earlier today, SaharaReporters reported that INEC announced that it had decided to “write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari”.

Yunusa-Ari on Sunday, before the completion of collation, usurped the powers of the returning officer, Mele and declared Binani the winner of the election.

He was swiftly overruled by INEC headquarters in Abuja and subsequently suspended.

After completing the collation of the outstanding results from 10 local government areas at exactly 5:46 pm, Prof Mele declared Fintiri the winner and returned him elected.

“I, Prof Mohammed Mele, that I’m the returning officer for Adamawa state Governorship election. That Umaru Ahmadu having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Mele said

Results of Adamawa Governorship Election:

Registered Voters: 2196566

Accredited Voters: 87387

AA 643

ADC 3024

APP 2174

APC 398788

APGA 892

APM 606

ADP 286

LP 2732

NNPP 4852

NRM 1272

PDP 430861

PRP 1188

SDP 6870

YPP 1431

ZLO 200

VALID VOTES: 853819

REJECTED VOTES: 15287

TOTAL VOTES: 869106.

Results of the supplementary election:

Total Registered Voters: 42929

Accredited Voters: 16423

PDP: 9337

APC: 6513

Valid Votes: 15999

Rejected Votes: 399

Total Votes: 16398