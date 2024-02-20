BREAKING: Flood Blocks Major Road In Lagos, Traps Many Residents, Cars

Some residents of Command Area in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State on Tuesday were trapped together with their vehicles in a flood that overran the major bridge in the area.

Pictures and videos of the scene obtained by SaharaReporters from the National Emergency Management Agency showed how the residents were struggling to pass the route as they embarked on their daily routines.

Ibrahim Farinloye, NEMA’s South-West public relations officer (PRO) confirmed that relevant authorities are making efforts to rescue the trapped victims.

“The residents of Command Area are urge to take alternative routes by avoiding Command and the near areas as flood have overran the bridge. NEMA, Fire Service and Police are working to get trapped people out of the area presently,” Ibrahim Farinloye said.

SaharaReporters learnt that residents of Lagos after suffering from a terrible heat wave for weeks, welcomed a heavy rain on Tuesday.

While they heaved sighs of relief at the open heavens, the floods which submerged some communities in the city of aquatic splendour brought did not cheer the citizens.

Another community is the Abattoir area in Agege to report the effect of the flood on that community.