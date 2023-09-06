A part of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, was on Tuesday night razed by fire, according to eyewitnesses.

It was learnt that the inferno was caused by a faulty cable on the Tarmac at the international wing of the airport – an incident which led to confusion as passengers and staff tried to escape from the facility.

It was reported that the fire destroyed a section of the administrative office of FAAN.

“All passengers and staff were asked to evacuate the building while the Lagos State Fire service was on hand to complement that of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN),” a source said.

In March 2021, SaharaReporters reported how the airport was gutted by fire around the departure hall of the Kenyan Airways.

“Part of the Lagos airport was earlier gutted by fire. The Kenyan airways office at departure, that was where the fire happened.

“The airport staff around quenched the fire alongside some fire fighters from FAAN (Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria),” a source had told SaharaReporters in 2021.