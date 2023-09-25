BREAKING: Fire Guts Section Of Nigeria’s Supreme Court Building

A section of the Nigerian Supreme Court building at the Three Arms Zone in Abuja Abuja is on fire.

SaharaReporters learnt that the offices of some justices were affected by the fire incident.

The cause of the fire incident could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

However, SaharaReporters learnt that workers had been evacuating vital documents and other things from the building to prevent them from getting burnt.