Wednesday, November 1, 2023
HomeNEWSBREAKING: Fire Guts Popular Market In Lagos, Destroys Millions Of Goods
NEWS

BREAKING: Fire Guts Popular Market In Lagos, Destroys Millions Of Goods

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


Though, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the moment, eyewitness said it started around 12:30am in the main market.

Several goods and property worth millions of naira have been destroyed after a midnight fire razed the popular Ladipo Plank Market Amukoko, at the Iganmu Road, Orile, area of Lagos State.

 

The Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA. Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu who confirmed the incident on Wednesday morning, said there was no report of any loss of life.

 

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, “The agency responded to distress calls and arrived at the above scene of the incident to discover that the plank market was being gutted by fire.

 

“Fortunately, there is no loss of life. However, goods and property yet to be enumerated have been destroyed due to the inferno.”

 

Though, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the moment, eyewitness said it started around 12:30am in the main market.

 

The LASEMA, the Lagos State fire service and the Federal fire service as of 6am were still battling to put out the raging fire, while rescue operation continued.



Source link

Previous article
BREAKING: EFCC Operatives Conduct Midnight Raid On Nigerian University, OAU Private Hostels, Arrest Several Students
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network