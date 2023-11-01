BREAKING: Fire Guts Popular Market In Lagos, Destroys Millions Of Goods

Several goods and property worth millions of naira have been destroyed after a midnight fire razed the popular Ladipo Plank Market Amukoko, at the Iganmu Road, Orile, area of Lagos State.

The Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA. Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu who confirmed the incident on Wednesday morning, said there was no report of any loss of life.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, “The agency responded to distress calls and arrived at the above scene of the incident to discover that the plank market was being gutted by fire.

“Fortunately, there is no loss of life. However, goods and property yet to be enumerated have been destroyed due to the inferno.”

Though, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the moment, eyewitness said it started around 12:30am in the main market.

The LASEMA, the Lagos State fire service and the Federal fire service as of 6am were still battling to put out the raging fire, while rescue operation continued.