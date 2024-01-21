BREAKING: Fire Guts Popular Mandilas Market In Lagos

Tens of shops and business offices at the Madras Plaza, Mandilas building on the Lagos Island are currently on fire.

Although SaharaReporters could not immediately ascertain the cause of the fire, a voice in a video of the burning plaza shared by @General_Somto on X, calls on people to spread the news so that relevant authorities could intervene.

The video seen by SaharaReporters on Sunday afternoon shows a five-storey building on fire as several people watch helplessly, hoping that firefighters and emergency agencies would intervene on time.

In another video, one firefighter truck is seen going into the market for intervention.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the fire incident on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/General_ Somto/status/ 1749064031070040495?t=KRNpPYa- zBxG1dnQ6MRiTQ&s=19