The relatives of the abducted students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, have slated October 1, 2023, for a massive protest to demand the immediate rescue of their daughters and sisters.

A sister to one of the kidnapped students, Hafsat (a final year student at the university) confirmed this to SaharaReporters on Friday morning.

Hafsat’s sister revealed further that the kidnappers had not reached out to the affected families and they were in the dark over the whereabouts of the kidnapped students.

She said, “Yes. Around 20 of them are still with the kidnappers Well after our hashtag trended on Nigerian Twitter on Monday this week, we decided to organise a peaceful protest during the 1st of October celebration in some Northern states and the federal capital city.”

According to her, the protest will start from Abuja and Kaduna before other concerned residents will join in other northern cities.

SaharaReporters on Friday reported how terrorists kidnapped some students of the school.

The gunmen invaded the students’ residence at Sabon-Gida identified as Nazeer Sabon-Gida and took away some female students of the school, whose exact number could not be ascertained as of the time of this report.

A few hours later, the Nigerian Army announced that it had rescued six of the students after a gun battle with the terrorists.

Giving an update on the matter on Sunday, the state police command spokesman Yezid Abubakar also confirmed that not all of the kidnapped students were rescued by the Army.

On Monday, a source in the university students’ union told SaharaReporters that about 24 students of the university were still being held captive by terrorists.