Sunday, May 21, 2023
Explosion rocks Sokoto, four persons confirmed dead

No fewer than four persons have been confirmed dead in an explosion in Sokoto state, Northwest Nigeria.

Local sources said the explosion happened on Sunday afternoon at a welder’s shop in the Isa Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that several persons were injured in the explosion.

One of the sources said, “When I heard the loud explosion, what came to my mind was that bandits were on a rampage.

“It was when I saw people running towards the welder’s shop where the explosion occurred that my mind was at rest that it wasn’t bandits that struck.

“Upon enquiry, I was told that the explosion was from a welder’s shop and there were casualties and several others injured.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Sanusi Abubakar, confirmed the explosion occurred on Sunday afternoon.

 

