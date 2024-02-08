Cairo Ojougboh, a former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has reportedly died, SaharaReporters has learnt.

A family source confirmed the death to SaharaReporters and added that his corpse had been taken to the mortuary.

Ojuogboh, a former House Of Representatives member who represented Ika Federal Constituency between 2003 and 2007 reportedly slumped and died during the penalty shootout between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday, in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He was also the immediate past Director of Projects on the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The former lawmaker was born on September 8, 1959 in the Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was a medical doctor and the Chairman and Founder of Ojougboh Foundation.

The former lawmaker was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship aspirant.