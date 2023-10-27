Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday, visited President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Jonathan’s visit comes about 24 hours after the Supreme Court of Nigeria affirmed Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

President Bola Tinubu receives former President Goodluck Jonathan at the state house.

🎥 @MDanwahab pic.twitter.com/zFy612TkYP — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) October 27, 2023

The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court which dismissed petitions filed by the Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their presidential candidates, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar respectively, to challenge Tinubu’s election.

The apex court dismissed Obi, Atiku and their political parties’ suits for lacking in merit, saying that the appellants failed to prove their cases against President Tinubu.

However, at the time of filing this report, the reason for Jonathan’s visit to President Tinubu and the subject of discourse could not be ascertained.