Tuesday, June 13, 2023
HomeNEWSBREAKING: Ex-Minister, Akpabio Emerges Senate President In 10th Assembly
NEWS

BREAKING: Ex-Minister, Akpabio Emerges Senate President In 10th Assembly

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Senator Ali Ndume from Borno South, nominated Akpabio while Senator Elisha Abbo from Adamawa North nominated Yari.

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has been elected as Senate President during the inauguration of the 10th Senate on Tuesday morning.

The 109 Senators had converged for the election of key officers of the upper legislative chambers of the National Assembly.

Senator Godswill Akpabio, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Akwa Ibom North West and Senator Abdulaziz Yari from Zamfara North West, who is also of the APC, were the two contenders for the office of the number three citizen.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Senator Ali Ndume from Borno South, nominated Akpabio while Senator Elisha Abbo from Adamawa North nominated Yari.

No sooner than he nominated Yari than some lawmakers started protesting but Abbo stood his ground while shouting on top of his voice.

He had challenged those opposed to Yari’s nomination to go to court.



Source link

Previous article
“Never Discussed…”: Kylian Mbappe Reveals Key Details Regarding PSG Future
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network