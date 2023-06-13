BREAKING: Ex-Minister, Akpabio Emerges Senate President In 10th Assembly

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has been elected as Senate President during the inauguration of the 10th Senate on Tuesday morning.

The 109 Senators had converged for the election of key officers of the upper legislative chambers of the National Assembly.

Senator Godswill Akpabio, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Akwa Ibom North West and Senator Abdulaziz Yari from Zamfara North West, who is also of the APC, were the two contenders for the office of the number three citizen.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Senator Ali Ndume from Borno South, nominated Akpabio while Senator Elisha Abbo from Adamawa North nominated Yari.

No sooner than he nominated Yari than some lawmakers started protesting but Abbo stood his ground while shouting on top of his voice.

He had challenged those opposed to Yari’s nomination to go to court.