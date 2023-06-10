The Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday confirmed that it had arrested Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a statement obtained by SaharaReporters, the DSS said Emefiele was arrested for investigative reasons.

“EMEFIELE, NOW IN DSS CUSTODY – The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.

“The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this,” said Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja.

SaharaReporters had reported that top sources confirmed that the DSS had flown Emefiele from Lagos to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, after his arrest on Friday evening.

SaharaReporters further gathered that the embattled CBN governor was fleeing Nigeria through the land border in Lagos when he was arrested by the DSS.

“Emefiele has been flown from Lagos to Abuja after the DSS arrested him. He was fleeing through the land border when he was arrested. He was arrested last night in Lagos,” an authoritative source revealed.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Emefiele’s arrest came same day the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, suspended him from office with immediate effect.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Emefiele was suspended “sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy” according to a release by Willie Bassey, the Director, Information, for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms,” the release further said.

SaharaReporters had in February reported how the DSS attempted to arrest Emefiele, but the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, shielded him by providing soldiers to guard his residence and office.

The DSS had said it intensified its investigations in order to arrest and prosecute Emefiele, on allegations of terrorism financing and fraud.

SaharaReporters had also in January reported that how Irabor meddled in the DSS investigation by providing cover for Emefiele, who returned to the country at that time from the United Kingdom and evaded arrest.

The CBN governor had headed to his office with massive security, specifically military protection, following his return to the country.

A senior DSS operative had recounted how the soldiers provided by the CDS countermanded the DSS officials who went to arrest Emefiele at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“Had we not stood down our officers, there could have been a shootout between our men and the soldiers who had cordoned off the area when the plane landed and escorted the CBN governor to his residence,” he had said.

SaharaReporters had also in February reported that new court documents obtained from the DSS indicted Emefiele for funding “unknown gunmen” terrorising the Southeast region of the country.

DSS investigation revealed that the apex bank governor funded the groups with resources he raised for his failed presidential bid in 2022 and diverted public funds.