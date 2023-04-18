All is now set for the conclusion of the collation of results for the Adamawa State Governorship Election as the Returning Officer, Prof Mohammed Mele and other senior officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), are set to resume collation

SaharaReporters can report that the INEC officials have taken their seats at the collation centre.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Voter Education, Barr. Festus Okoye is among the top officials present at the centre on Tuesday afternoon to oversee the conclusion of the process.

Meanwhile, all roads leading to the centre have been cordoned off by security operatives.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that INEC had asked the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to investigate and prosecute its Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari, over his violation of the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Yunusa-Ari on Sunday declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, as the winner of the governorship election while collation had yet to be completed.

The electoral commission swiftly nullified the announcement and invited the REC to its headquarters in Abuja.

On Tuesday, INEC announced that at its meeting, it discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Governorship election and decided to “write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari”.

It added that it had also notified the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the “attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action”.

“The collation process shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer,” it added.