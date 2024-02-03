The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced immediate suspension of the ongoing rerun elections in specific constituencies in Enugu, Kano and Akwa Ibom States over abduction of election officials, disruptions and irregularities.

The electoral umpire identified the affected areas to include Enugu South 1 State Constituency, Enugu State, Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State and Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency, Kano State.

The Commission made this known on Saturday in a statement signed by its National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun.

The electoral body had earlier said it was monitoring cases of thuggery and hijacking of electoral materials in the identified states.

It stated that the elections were suspended in all eight Polling Units where the original results sheets were not available for inspection by voters before the commencement of polls in Enugu South 1 Constituency.

Also, in Akwa Ibom State, INEC said that elections were suspended in two Polling Units (Village Hall, EdemUrua 003 in Ini LGA and Village Hall Mbiabong Ikot Udo 003 in Ikono LGA) where all election materials were carted away by hoodlums.

Similarly, IMEC said that elections in Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency in Kano State, were suspended in all 10 Polling Units in Kunchi LGA due to invasion, vandalization, and disruption by thugs.

It further stated that its decision aligns with the provisions of Section 24(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022, adding that further necessary measures for the affected constituencies will be announced after its meeting on Monday.

INEC therefore called on the security agencies to investigate the incidents, stressing that it is committed to thoroughly interrogating any breaches involving its officials.

SaharaReporters had reported that no fewer than four million Nigerians were expected to vote, in the re-run and bye-elections to fill 48 legislative seats across 26 states of the country.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, had however assured of credible exercises and tasked all stakeholders on support to ensure violence-free polls.

The affected states are Ebonyi, Yobe, Kebbi, Lagos, Ondo, Taraba, Benue, Borno, Kaduna, Plateau, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Delta, Enugu, Jigawa, Katsina, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto, and Zamfara.