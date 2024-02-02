The abducted pupils of the Apostolic Faith Nursery and Primary School in Emure Ekiti, who were kidnapped on Monday by armed herdsmen, have been released.

The children regained their freedom this evening after four days in captivity, SaharaReporters learnt.

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported that some pupils, a head teacher and a driver of Apostolic Faith School were abducted in Emure, Ekiti.

According to a video seen by SaharaReporters, sources had said the children were kidnapped after school hours on their way to Eporo Ekiti in their school bus.

“The pupils were kidnapped while going to Eporo Ekiti from Emure on their school bus,” the source had said.

It was gathered that the incident caused panic among residents in the town who had appealed to security agencies for protection.

The incident had come amid the killing of two traditional rulers in the state by suspected bandits.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that bandits suspected to be herdsmen killed Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, David Babatunde and Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Ogunsakin Olushola, after an ambush on their vehicle.

The victims were returning from Ogbe, a neighbouring town in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, when the gun-wielding men struck from a bush between the border communities of the state and Ekiti.

Their corpses were dropped at a bush path before it was evacuated by combined security agents and some vigilantes.